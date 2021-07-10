FIL Ltd Sells 235,000 Shares of IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV)

FIL Ltd lessened its holdings in IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) by 54.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235,000 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned 0.30% of IMV worth $659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IMV. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of IMV by 508.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 92,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in IMV during the fourth quarter worth $190,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in IMV by 59.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 140,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 52,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in IMV by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 47,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 9,145 shares in the last quarter. 13.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:IMV opened at $2.16 on Friday. IMV Inc. has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $6.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.44 million, a P/E ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a current ratio of 6.65.

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. IMV had a negative net margin of 10,579.51% and a negative return on equity of 94.95%. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that IMV Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on IMV shares. Raymond James set a $3.00 price target on shares of IMV and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Leede Jones Gab reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating on shares of IMV in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of IMV from $7.00 to $5.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IMV presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

IMV Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases using its DPX delivery technology platform. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S (DPX-Survivac), a T cell therapy, which is in three Phase II clinical trials across 6 different cancer indications with and without Merck's Keytruda; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer, and recurrent and refractory diffuse large B cell lymphoma.

