Firm Capital Property Trust (OTCMKTS:FRMUF) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Firm Capital Property Trust (OTCMKTS:FRMUF)’s stock price fell 2.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.79 and last traded at $5.79. 1,730 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the average session volume of 1,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.92.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FRMUF shares. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Firm Capital Property Trust from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Firm Capital Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$7.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Firm Capital Property Trust from C$6.75 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

Get Firm Capital Property Trust alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.74.

Firm Capital Property Trust is focused on creating long-term value for Unitholders, through capital preservation and disciplined investing to achieve stable distributable income. In partnership with management and industry leaders, The Trust's plan is to own as well as to co-own a diversified property portfolio of multi-residential, flex industrial, net lease convenience retail, and core service provider professional space.

Featured Story: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Firm Capital Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firm Capital Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.