First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,260 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,298 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in First BanCorp. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 6.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,138,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,118,000 after buying an additional 387,601 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 334.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 338,098 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after acquiring an additional 260,266 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in First BanCorp. by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 754,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,500,000 after acquiring an additional 263,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in First BanCorp. by 427.3% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 302,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,402,000 after acquiring an additional 244,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

In other First BanCorp. news, CEO Aurelio Aleman sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $519,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,201,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,601,834.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gonzalez Orlando Berges sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $260,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 323,925 shares in the company, valued at $4,217,503.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 190,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,431,400. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FBP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut First BanCorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of First BanCorp. from $10.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of First BanCorp. from $10.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

NYSE FBP opened at $11.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. First BanCorp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.94 and a fifty-two week high of $13.25.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 19.08%. The company had revenue of $207.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.49 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that First BanCorp. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.64%.

First BanCorp. Profile

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

