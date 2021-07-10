First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

First Business Financial Services is the parent of the First Business family of companies, managing shareholder relations and providing access to capital for our operating entities. It provides its subsidiaries with cost-effective corporate services including human resources, finance, information technology, and marketing. Its companies include First Business Bank, First Business Bank – Milwaukee, First Business Trust & Investments, First Business Leasing, LLC, and First Business Capital Corp.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of First Business Financial Services to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

Shares of FBIZ stock opened at $26.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. First Business Financial Services has a one year low of $13.66 and a one year high of $28.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.21. The company has a market capitalization of $228.88 million, a PE ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.07.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.36. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $28.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.47 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Business Financial Services will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.55%.

In other First Business Financial Services news, Director Carla C. Chavarria bought 1,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.65 per share, with a total value of $34,991.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,576.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 0.6% in the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 137,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 478,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,806,000 after acquiring an additional 29,239 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 81,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 24,545 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 438,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,082,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 14.5% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 293,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,256,000 after acquiring an additional 37,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.84% of the company’s stock.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as credit cards.

