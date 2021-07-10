First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) to post earnings per share of $0.46 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Hawaiian’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.48. First Hawaiian posted earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 187.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Hawaiian will report full year earnings of $1.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.92. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for First Hawaiian.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The business had revenue of $129.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.99 million. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FHB. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of First Hawaiian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James began coverage on shares of First Hawaiian in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FHB. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in First Hawaiian by 21.5% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in First Hawaiian by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 282,567 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,663,000 after acquiring an additional 14,185 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Hawaiian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in First Hawaiian by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,774,431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,841,000 after acquiring an additional 76,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the fourth quarter worth $1,261,000. Institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FHB traded up $1.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.36. 869,369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 765,998. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.36. First Hawaiian has a 12-month low of $14.15 and a 12-month high of $30.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.72%.

First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

