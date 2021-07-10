Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Analysts expect Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) to report ($0.22) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Fisker’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the lowest is ($0.23). The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Fisker will report full year earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.79). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.65). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Fisker.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.

FSR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fisker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Fisker in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Fisker in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Fisker in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.36.

FSR traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.90. 6,093,839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,772,855. Fisker has a 1 year low of $8.70 and a 1 year high of $31.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of -42.25 and a beta of 0.97.

In other Fisker news, CEO Henrik Fisker sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $411,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Geeta Gupta sold 561,956 shares of Fisker stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total transaction of $10,019,675.48. 24.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Fisker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Fisker by 892.5% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new position in Fisker in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Fisker in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Fisker during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors own 23.66% of the company’s stock.

Fisker Company Profile

Fisker, Inc focuses on design, development, manufacture, and sale of electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

