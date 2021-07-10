Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Boosts Stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Centene were worth $11,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Centene during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Centene during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Centene during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Centene by 800.0% during the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 7,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $432,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total transaction of $1,779,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,883 shares of company stock valued at $6,150,940. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNC opened at $73.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $53.60 and a 52 week high of $75.25.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $29.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.55 billion. Centene had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CNC. Mizuho increased their price objective on Centene from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Centene in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centene has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.38.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

