Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Boosts Stock Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 120.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 75,311 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,071 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $10,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 411.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 197.1% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 147.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 91.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ilene S. Gordon purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $140.39 per share, for a total transaction of $140,390.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at $176,189.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Simon Herriott sold 1,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total transaction of $184,442.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,224.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE IFF opened at $147.70 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.54 and a 1 year high of $150.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $144.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.89.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 7.94%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. Analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.04%.

IFF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $139.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Flavors & Fragrances has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.75.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

