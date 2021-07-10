Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Raises Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 22.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $11,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 10.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,353,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,184 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,326,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,694,000 after purchasing an additional 249,557 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,344,000 after purchasing an additional 150,783 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 121.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,575,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,645,000 after purchasing an additional 864,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scge Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,139,000 after purchasing an additional 469,870 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 33,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.28, for a total value of $7,209,133.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Colin Black sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $6,363,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 192,665 shares of company stock valued at $43,807,199 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $264.44 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.37 and a 1 year high of $269.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.36. The company has a market cap of $59.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -367.28 and a beta of 1.23.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $302.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of research reports. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.88.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

