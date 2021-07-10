Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 4,300 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund cut its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,463 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $12,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,968,736 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,888,289,000 after buying an additional 204,495 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ross Stores by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,112,741 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,131,178,000 after acquiring an additional 372,935 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Ross Stores by 6.1% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,642,189 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,396,015,000 after acquiring an additional 672,600 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 5.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,403,648 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,007,681,000 after purchasing an additional 429,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,363,459 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $641,172,000 after purchasing an additional 82,742 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ross Stores stock opened at $124.77 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.65 and a 1 year high of $134.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $123.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.44. Ross Stores had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 145.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.44%.

In related news, insider Michael Balmuth sold 49,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $6,222,983.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,193,744.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George Orban sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.04, for a total transaction of $412,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 398,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,682,608. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,940 shares of company stock worth $7,055,489 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on ROST. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ross Stores from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Northcoast Research raised Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ross Stores from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Ross Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.43.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

