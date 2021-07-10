Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Trims Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,871 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Corning were worth $9,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Corning by 6.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 159,030 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,919,000 after buying an additional 10,033 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Corning in the fourth quarter worth about $2,154,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its position in Corning by 1.5% in the first quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,204,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $52,408,000 after buying an additional 18,106 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in Corning by 52.7% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 147,960 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,438,000 after buying an additional 51,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Corning by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,850,749 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $557,714,000 after purchasing an additional 101,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Corning stock opened at $41.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.54. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $26.27 and a 12 month high of $46.82. The company has a market capitalization of $34.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 9.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Corning’s payout ratio is 69.06%.

In other news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 81,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $3,575,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,792,020. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Clark S. Kinlin sold 54,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total value of $2,488,422.59. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 107,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,901,691.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 5,553 shares of company stock valued at $239,744 and sold 309,698 shares valued at $13,888,714. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus increased their target price on Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Corning presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.80.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

