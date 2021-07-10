FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $267.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.31.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

FLT stock opened at $253.03 on Thursday. FLEETCOR Technologies has a one year low of $214.88 and a one year high of $295.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $269.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.39, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.44.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.10. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.73% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The firm had revenue of $608.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.61 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 11.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 10.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 734,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $197,351,000 after acquiring an additional 69,738 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 412,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 105.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 184,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,355,000 after purchasing an additional 94,616 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 639.9% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 7,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 6,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 349,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,945,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

Featured Article: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.