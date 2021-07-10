FLO Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $60,018.00 (FLO)

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded 17% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 10th. FLO has a total market cap of $6.36 million and approximately $60,018.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FLO coin can now be purchased for $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, FLO has traded 19.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000430 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000084 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000025 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FLO Profile

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FLO’s official website is flo.cash. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

Buying and Selling FLO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FLO using one of the exchanges listed above.

