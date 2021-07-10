Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 89.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 431,224 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLO. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Flowers Foods by 110.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 167.5% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

FLO opened at $24.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 0.28. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.55 and a fifty-two week high of $25.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Flowers Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.12%.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.