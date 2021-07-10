FlypMe Trading Up 26.1% This Week (FYP)

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 10th. One FlypMe coin can currently be bought for $0.0469 or 0.00000139 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, FlypMe has traded up 26.1% against the dollar. FlypMe has a total market capitalization of $827,057.97 and approximately $2,104.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002956 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00053452 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003065 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00017641 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002956 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $298.18 or 0.00881250 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000350 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00005329 BTC.

FlypMe Profile

FYP is a coin. It launched on September 29th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 coins and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 coins. The official website for FlypMe is flyp.me . The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FlypMe is a crypto-to-crypto exchange. FYP is an ERC20 token created by FlypMe. 50% of the net profits generated by FlypMe exchange will be distributed to FYP token owners in proportion to the number of tokens held. Owning FYP Tokens will enable the contributors to also participate in the policy-making of FlypMe including proposing new features and voting for key decisions. “

Buying and Selling FlypMe

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FlypMe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FlypMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

