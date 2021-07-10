Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Downgraded to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

FWRD has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James raised shares of Forward Air from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forward Air from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $96.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:FWRD opened at $90.03 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.56. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.78 and a beta of 1.15. Forward Air has a one year low of $46.53 and a one year high of $100.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $362.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.37 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 2.00%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Forward Air will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

In other Forward Air news, Director George S. Mayes, Jr. purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.53 per share, with a total value of $45,765.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,260.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 7,768 shares of Forward Air stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.76, for a total transaction of $736,095.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,315,936.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,484 shares of company stock valued at $2,356,288. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FWRD. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Forward Air by 197.8% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,507,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $115,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,378 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Forward Air in the fourth quarter worth $27,968,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 93.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 247,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,960,000 after buying an additional 119,475 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 8.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,252,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,245,000 after buying an additional 99,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forward Air in the first quarter worth $5,000,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

