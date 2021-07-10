Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Downgraded to “C+” at TheStreet

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on FWRD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.25.

Get Forward Air alerts:

Forward Air stock opened at $90.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.56. Forward Air has a 1-year low of $46.53 and a 1-year high of $100.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 95.78 and a beta of 1.15.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.16). Forward Air had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 2.00%. The company had revenue of $362.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.37 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Forward Air will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Forward Air news, insider Michael L. Hance sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total transaction of $477,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,175,013.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director George S. Mayes, Jr. bought 500 shares of Forward Air stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $91.53 per share, for a total transaction of $45,765.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,177 shares in the company, valued at $199,260.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,484 shares of company stock worth $2,356,288. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 197.8% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,507,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $115,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,378 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Forward Air by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,252,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,245,000 after buying an additional 99,181 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Forward Air by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,109,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,510,000 after buying an additional 32,848 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Forward Air by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 461,686 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,002,000 after buying an additional 34,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Forward Air in the 4th quarter valued at $27,968,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.