Fox Run Management L.L.C. Acquires New Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of O. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Realty Income by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 82,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,129,000 after purchasing an additional 20,997 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,838,000. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Realty Income by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Realty Income by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 66,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

O has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Mizuho raised shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.29.

O traded up $0.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.87. 2,578,438 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,316,395. The company has a market cap of $26.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.00, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.07. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $56.33 and a 1 year high of $71.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $442.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.48%.

In other Realty Income news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $280,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,353.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

