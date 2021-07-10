Fox Run Management L.L.C. Acquires Shares of 3,435 Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 236.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 131.5% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 76.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total transaction of $1,309,608.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,319,156.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Redburn Partners upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.22.

NASDAQ:GILD traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.22. 6,419,563 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,775,134. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.56 billion, a PE ratio of 296.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.56 and a 1-year high of $78.94.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 51.91% and a net margin of 1.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.06%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Featured Story: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.