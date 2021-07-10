Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,684 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,113 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,501 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Vulcan Materials stock traded up $2.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $174.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 685,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,590. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $114.83 and a 12-month high of $194.17. The firm has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $179.71.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.24. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Vulcan Materials’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 31.62%.

VMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.33.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.