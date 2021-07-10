Fox Run Management L.L.C. Purchases New Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AFL. Norges Bank bought a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at about $347,876,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,575,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,519,000 after buying an additional 1,639,059 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 292.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,905,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,535,000 after buying an additional 1,420,519 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 22,723.2% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 720,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,032,000 after buying an additional 717,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 421.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 770,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,432,000 after buying an additional 622,577 shares in the last quarter. 65.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aflac alerts:

Aflac stock traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,840,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,561,487. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $33.37 and a 12-month high of $57.57. The firm has a market cap of $36.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.19.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.32. Aflac had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Aflac’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is 26.61%.

In other Aflac news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 12,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total value of $660,319.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,268,416.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total transaction of $122,516.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,327.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,654 shares of company stock valued at $788,551 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on AFL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Aflac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.69.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.