Fox Run Management L.L.C. Purchases New Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,834 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Aptiv by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,526,262 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $622,462,000 after acquiring an additional 149,829 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $576,344,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Aptiv by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,260,367 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $555,083,000 after acquiring an additional 118,860 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,080,018 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $424,732,000 after buying an additional 150,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 428.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,994,765 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $412,977,000 after buying an additional 2,428,351 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Aptiv stock traded up $4.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $155.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,044,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,835. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $75.21 and a 12-month high of $160.53. The firm has a market cap of $42.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $149.79.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.29. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Aptiv’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.90, for a total value of $914,727.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 359,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,435,831.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total transaction of $638,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,248,093.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

APTV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Aptiv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Guggenheim raised shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.37.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.