Fox Run Management L.L.C. Purchases New Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,184 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HES. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Hess in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hess in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hess in the first quarter worth about $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Hess in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hess by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 752 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Hess alerts:

Hess stock traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.01. 2,307,248 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,126,280. The stock has a market cap of $25.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.23 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.42. Hess Co. has a 12 month low of $34.82 and a 12 month high of $91.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.38. Hess had a negative net margin of 7.62% and a negative return on equity of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently -34.13%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HES. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Hess from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hess from $86.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Hess in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.17.

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 8,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.43, for a total transaction of $733,147.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,506,338.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 6,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.93, for a total transaction of $485,974.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,752,953.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 981,660 shares of company stock valued at $79,785,755. 12.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hess Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.