Fox Run Management L.L.C. Trims Stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. lowered its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 49.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,030 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 2,962 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 65.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 132.5% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

STX stock traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.96. 1,437,257 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,409,848. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $43.53 and a 52-week high of $106.22. The company has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.10.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 88.26%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.64%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on STX shares. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.17.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $9,213,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Zander sold 12,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total transaction of $1,175,155.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,968,676.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 214,322 shares of company stock valued at $19,926,666. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

