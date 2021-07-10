Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 1,348 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 40.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 48,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 14,015 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 34.5% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 75,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 19,475 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the first quarter valued at about $1,993,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 13.6% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 61,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 7,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 9,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CCL. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Argus lifted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.87.

In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 100,000 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $2,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 754,605 shares in the company, valued at $20,751,637.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 88,762 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $2,491,549.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,304,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,620,262.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & stock opened at $24.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 2.31. Carnival Co. & plc has a one year low of $12.11 and a one year high of $31.52.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($1.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.88 million. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 38.85% and a negative net margin of 6,471.63%. As a group, analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post -5.7 EPS for the current year.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

