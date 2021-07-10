Franklin Resources Inc. Has $1.03 Million Stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 44.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,067 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 13.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,160,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $711,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,936 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 19.5% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,496,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $263,280,000 after acquiring an additional 733,486 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 0.6% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,004,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $234,446,000 after acquiring an additional 24,400 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 218.9% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,388,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,870 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 14.3% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,321,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,876,000 after acquiring an additional 290,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, insider James J. Jeter sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total value of $199,488.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,264.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.57, for a total value of $121,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 19,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,720.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,655 shares of company stock worth $1,576,974 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RBA opened at $59.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 12-month low of $40.75 and a 12-month high of $78.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.53, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.82.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $331.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is 26.19%.

RBA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities increased their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, National Bankshares cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.86.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

