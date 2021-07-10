Franklin Resources Inc. Has $843,000 Stock Holdings in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its position in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,218 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NEU. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NewMarket during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of NewMarket by 259.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 133 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of NewMarket in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of NewMarket in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of NewMarket in the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. 55.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NewMarket stock opened at $310.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $334.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 4.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.34. NewMarket Co. has a one year low of $305.63 and a one year high of $432.55.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.38 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $566.62 million for the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 34.79% and a net margin of 12.62%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th.

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

