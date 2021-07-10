Franklin Resources Inc. Has $858,000 Holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) by 97.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 661,590 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Tabula Rasa HealthCare worth $858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Andrea Carolan Speers sold 695 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $28,953.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,618,372.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 12,000 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total value of $491,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 841,360 shares in the company, valued at $34,453,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,695 shares of company stock worth $2,517,854 over the last ninety days. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TRHC has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Tabula Rasa HealthCare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.55.

Shares of NASDAQ TRHC opened at $48.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.12 and a 52 week high of $69.31.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $76.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.20 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 23.88% and a negative net margin of 28.57%. Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise software that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing programs or systems.

