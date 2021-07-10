Franklin Resources Inc. Raises Holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,821 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JNPR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,288,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,008,059 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $785,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515,769 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 201.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,649,491 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $41,781,000 after buying an additional 1,102,138 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,548,854 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $79,885,000 after buying an additional 759,379 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,354,114 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $34,300,000 after buying an additional 628,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

In related news, EVP Manoj Leelanivas sold 34,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $954,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,088,185. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anne Delsanto sold 1,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total value of $45,930.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,566.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,742 shares of company stock valued at $1,896,221. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JNPR opened at $27.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 46.03, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.15. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.51 and a 52 week high of $29.08.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 4.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.47%.

JNPR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Juniper Networks from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Juniper Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.38.

Juniper Networks Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.