Freedman Financial Associates Inc. Has $1.56 Million Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Freedman Financial Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 1.3% of Freedman Financial Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Freedman Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWP. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $113.97. The company had a trading volume of 579,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,537. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $78.23 and a twelve month high of $114.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.48.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

