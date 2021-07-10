Freedman Financial Associates Inc. Has $198,000 Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Freedman Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 229.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 673 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 101,745,652 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,762,764,000 after buying an additional 919,615 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,780,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $11,095,469,000 after buying an additional 712,271 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,299,199,000 after buying an additional 9,362,408 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,021,574,000. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.4% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,497,902 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,681,007,000 after buying an additional 177,413 shares in the last quarter. 65.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.20.

Shares of FB traded up $4.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $350.42. The stock had a trading volume of 13,018,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,009,318. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $330.80. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $226.90 and a one year high of $358.79. The stock has a market cap of $993.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.41, for a total value of $89,102.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,177.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.83, for a total transaction of $658,399.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,278.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,336,870 shares of company stock valued at $757,747,408. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

