Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $105.24 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) to announce sales of $105.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Freshpet’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $103.10 million and the highest is $107.20 million. Freshpet reported sales of $79.98 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 31.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Freshpet will report full-year sales of $433.11 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $430.00 million to $437.14 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $573.00 million, with estimates ranging from $550.00 million to $586.98 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Freshpet.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.24). Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $93.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Freshpet’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

FRPT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Freshpet from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Freshpet from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Freshpet from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.56.

In related news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,000 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,611,975. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 7,500 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.42, for a total value of $1,360,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 146,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,640,075.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,314 shares of company stock valued at $5,105,803. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Freshpet by 9.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,480,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,474,000 after buying an additional 404,131 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Freshpet by 12.0% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,374,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,153,000 after purchasing an additional 255,051 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Freshpet by 11,186.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,727,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,684 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Freshpet by 10.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,246,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,930,000 after purchasing an additional 112,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Freshpet by 2.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,217,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,306,000 after purchasing an additional 29,973 shares during the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FRPT opened at $161.15 on Friday. Freshpet has a 1 year low of $84.21 and a 1 year high of $186.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -644.60 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $168.90.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

