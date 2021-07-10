FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:DMAR) Stock Price Down 0.5%

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:DMAR) shares fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $30.94 and last traded at $30.94. 60 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 46,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.10.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.76.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:DMAR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.15% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March at the end of the most recent quarter.

