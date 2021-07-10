FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.25.

Several analysts have issued reports on FCEL shares. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on FuelCell Energy from $13.50 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. B. Riley dropped their target price on FuelCell Energy from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on FuelCell Energy in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on FuelCell Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Get FuelCell Energy alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in FuelCell Energy by 164.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,099 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 11,261 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in FuelCell Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $19,422,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in FuelCell Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $4,643,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in FuelCell Energy by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,933,821 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $56,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in FuelCell Energy by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 475,117 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,846,000 after acquiring an additional 39,658 shares in the last quarter. 33.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FCEL opened at $8.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -22.36 and a beta of 4.99. FuelCell Energy has a one year low of $1.58 and a one year high of $29.44.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The energy company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $13.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.18 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 153.45% and a negative return on equity of 30.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that FuelCell Energy will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and carbon utilization, as well as micro-grid and multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

Read More: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for FuelCell Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelCell Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.