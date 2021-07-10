FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) versus China Carbon Graphite Group (OTCMKTS:CHGI) Critical Analysis

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) and China Carbon Graphite Group (OTCMKTS:CHGI) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares FuelCell Energy and China Carbon Graphite Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FuelCell Energy $70.87 million 36.63 -$89.11 million ($0.24) -33.54 China Carbon Graphite Group $430,000.00 10.28 -$270,000.00 N/A N/A

China Carbon Graphite Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than FuelCell Energy.

Risk & Volatility

FuelCell Energy has a beta of 4.99, suggesting that its stock price is 399% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Carbon Graphite Group has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for FuelCell Energy and China Carbon Graphite Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FuelCell Energy 2 5 0 0 1.71 China Carbon Graphite Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

FuelCell Energy presently has a consensus price target of $9.25, indicating a potential upside of 14.91%. Given FuelCell Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe FuelCell Energy is more favorable than China Carbon Graphite Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.0% of FuelCell Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of FuelCell Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares FuelCell Energy and China Carbon Graphite Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FuelCell Energy -153.45% -30.58% -13.84% China Carbon Graphite Group -167.05% N/A -321.27%

Summary

FuelCell Energy beats China Carbon Graphite Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and carbon utilization, as well as micro-grid and multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications. It also provides SureSource Capture system that separates and concentrates carbon dioxide from the flue gases of natural gas, biomass, or coal-fired power plants, as well as industrial facilities; and SOFC/SOEC and Energy Storage, a solution for energy storage using solid oxide technology. The company's SureSource power plants generate clean electricity, usable heat, water, and hydrogen. It serves various markets, such as utilities and independent power producers, industrial and process applications, education and health care, data centers and communication, wastewater treatment, government, morcrogrids, and commercial and hospitality. The company primarily operates in the United States, South Korea, England, Germany, and Switzerland. FuelCell Energy, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Danbury, Connecticut.

China Carbon Graphite Group Company Profile

China Carbon Graphite Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, rework, and sale of graphene, graphene oxide, carbon graphite felt, and graphite bipolar plates in the People's Republic of China. Its graphene oxide is used as a conductive agent in lithium ion batteries, super capacitors, rubber and plastic additives, conductive inks, special coatings, transparent conductive thin films, and chips; and graphite bipolar plates are used in solar power storage. The company operates roycarbon.com, a business-to-business and business-to-consumers Internet portal for graphite related products. China Carbon Graphite Group, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in Diamond Bar, California.

