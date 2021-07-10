FuzeX (FXT) Reaches Market Cap of $448,861.33

FuzeX (CURRENCY:FXT) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 10th. FuzeX has a total market cap of $448,861.33 and $60.00 worth of FuzeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FuzeX coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, FuzeX has traded 21.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002957 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00053413 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003077 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00017614 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002957 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $298.22 or 0.00881667 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000351 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005301 BTC.

FuzeX (CRYPTO:FXT) is a coin. FuzeX’s total supply is 1,087,156,610 coins and its circulating supply is 915,627,153 coins. The official message board for FuzeX is medium.com/fuzex . FuzeX’s official website is fuzex.co . FuzeX’s official Twitter account is @fuzex_co and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FuzeX is an Ethereum-based ecosystem that allows users to convert fiat into cryptocurrencies in real time. With FuzeX card, you can bridge the gap between your online funds and the ones in your pocket. Token holders are able to purchase FuzeX Cards and are also entitled to cheaper annual fees. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FuzeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FuzeX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FuzeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

