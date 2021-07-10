FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Issued By Piper Sandler

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Natera in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mah now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of ($3.83) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($3.82). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Natera’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.99) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.67) EPS.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.31. Natera had a negative return on equity of 59.71% and a negative net margin of 57.47%. The business had revenue of $152.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on NTRA. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Natera from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Natera from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Natera from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Natera from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $120.94 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of -39.01 and a beta of 1.31. Natera has a 52-week low of $45.16 and a 52-week high of $127.19.

In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 13,007 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.05, for a total value of $1,210,301.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,752 shares in the company, valued at $6,769,573.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 3,213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total transaction of $334,826.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 466,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,571,343.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 324,022 shares of company stock valued at $33,035,385 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTRA. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Natera during the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Natera during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,847,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Natera by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,472 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,999,000 after acquiring an additional 7,410 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Natera in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,911 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

