FY2021 EPS Estimates for Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) Lifted by Analyst

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Pacific Basin Shipping in a report released on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Lee now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.80 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.20. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Pacific Basin Shipping’s FY2022 earnings at $2.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.00 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pacific Basin Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd.
About Pacific Basin Shipping
Pacific Basin Shipping Limited, an investment holding company, provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. As of February 29, 2020, the company had a fleet of 235 ships, including 133 Handysize vessels, 117 Supramax vessels, and 2 Post-Panamax vessels. It also offers shipping consulting, ocean shipping, crewing, secretarial, and agency and ship management services; and engages in the vessel owning and chartering, and convertible bonds issuing activities.
