FY2021 EPS Estimates for Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) Lifted by Analyst

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Pacific Basin Shipping in a report released on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Lee now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.80 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.20. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Pacific Basin Shipping’s FY2022 earnings at $2.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pacific Basin Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd.

Shares of PCFBY stock opened at $8.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -204.88 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.60. Pacific Basin Shipping has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $8.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

About Pacific Basin Shipping

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited, an investment holding company, provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. As of February 29, 2020, the company had a fleet of 235 ships, including 133 Handysize vessels, 117 Supramax vessels, and 2 Post-Panamax vessels. It also offers shipping consulting, ocean shipping, crewing, secretarial, and agency and ship management services; and engages in the vessel owning and chartering, and convertible bonds issuing activities.

