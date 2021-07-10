FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Tata Motors in a report issued on Tuesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst N. Mangal now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.63 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.64. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tata Motors’ FY2024 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

TTM has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Nomura upgraded Tata Motors from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Nomura Instinet upgraded Tata Motors from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Tata Motors has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

NYSE:TTM opened at $20.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 2.03. Tata Motors has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $24.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.01.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter. Tata Motors had a positive return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 5.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTM. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tata Motors during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tata Motors during the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 728,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,179,000 after acquiring an additional 69,597 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Tata Motors during the 4th quarter worth about $297,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

About Tata Motors

Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It offers passenger cars; sports utility vehicles; small commercial vehicles and pickup trucks; buses; and intermediate, light, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles, including trucks, tractors, tippers, multi-axle vehicles, pickups, dump trucks, tractor-trailers, mixers, and cargo vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

