Gabelli Funds LLC Buys 175,500 Shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA)

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) by 101.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 348,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,500 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $4,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,495,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,846,000 after acquiring an additional 146,462 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 2.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,159,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,711,000 after acquiring an additional 49,166 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 0.5% during the first quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 2,147,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,555,000 after acquiring an additional 9,784 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 7.4% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,503,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,291,000 after acquiring an additional 103,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,097,000. Institutional investors own 15.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Latin America alerts:

NASDAQ:LILA opened at $13.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.01. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 1 year low of $7.55 and a 1 year high of $14.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 1.46.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price target (up from $14.00) on shares of Liberty Latin America in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LILA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.