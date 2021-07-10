Gabelli Funds LLC Has $4.13 Million Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $4,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Biogen in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in Biogen during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Biogen during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Biogen during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BIIB. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Biogen from $343.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James raised Biogen from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Biogen from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $388.30.

In related news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total value of $98,701.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,028,858. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $3,375,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,284,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $358.16 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.25 and a twelve month high of $468.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $323.80.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. Biogen had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 23.89%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 18.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

