Gabelli Funds LLC Has $4.65 Million Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 369.1% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 54.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines stock opened at $141.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $105.92 and a 52 week high of $152.84. The firm has a market cap of $126.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.15.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 75.66%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IBM. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.00.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

