Gabelli Funds LLC Makes New Investment in Watford Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:WTRE)

Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Watford Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:WTRE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 152,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,286,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WTRE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Watford by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,302,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,054,000 after buying an additional 291,989 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watford in the fourth quarter worth about $6,056,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Watford by 1,444.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 176,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,110,000 after buying an additional 165,170 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in shares of Watford by 587.3% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 189,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,570,000 after buying an additional 162,199 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Watford by 13,754.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 145,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,038,000 after buying an additional 144,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTRE opened at $34.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $697.14 million, a P/E ratio of 1.89 and a beta of -0.25. Watford Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $13.20 and a one year high of $36.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.89.

Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $207.26 million during the quarter. Watford had a return on equity of 41.94% and a net margin of 37.12%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Watford Holdings Ltd. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WTRE shares. TheStreet downgraded Watford from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Watford from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Watford Company Profile

Watford Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty insurance and reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as executive assurance, medical malpractice liability, other professional liability, workers' compensation, excess and umbrella liability, and excess auto liability; other specialty reinsurance, including personal and commercial auto, mortgage, surety, accident and health, workers' compensation catastrophe, agriculture and marine, and aviation; and property catastrophe reinsurance, as well as other insurance programs comprising general liability, umbrella liability, professional liability, personal and commercial automobile, and inland marine and property business with minimal catastrophe exposure.

