Gabelli Funds LLC Reduces Holdings in Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 232,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Marine Products were worth $3,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MPX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marine Products during the first quarter worth about $884,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Marine Products by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 188,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after buying an additional 35,362 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marine Products by 130.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marine Products by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 148,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marine Products during the fourth quarter worth about $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MPX opened at $16.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $545.88 million, a P/E ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 1.23. Marine Products Co. has a 12 month low of $12.38 and a 12 month high of $22.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.49.

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $78.38 million during the quarter. Marine Products had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 28.26%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from Marine Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%.

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, sport fishing, and jet boat markets worldwide. It offers Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi Sport, Ski and Fish Boats, SSX Sport Boats, and the Surf Series; Chaparral outboard pleasure boats within the SSi and SSX, SunCoast, and OSX Sport Luxury models; Robalo outboard sport fishing boats; and Vortex jet boats under the Chaparral brand.

