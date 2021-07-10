Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $5,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JEF. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. 68.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JEF opened at $31.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.07. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.10 and a twelve month high of $34.98.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 16.31%. On average, analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 30.19%.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Director Stuart Harry Reese sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $315,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,224,302.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JEF. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

