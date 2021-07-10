Galectin Therapeutics Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:GALT)

Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors bought 21,654 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,076% compared to the average daily volume of 995 call options.
In related news, major shareholder Fund L.P. 10X sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total value of $109,175.00. Insiders own 40.70% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 5.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 511,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 19,088 shares during the last quarter. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Galectin Therapeutics will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Galectin Therapeutics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Galectin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th.
Galectin Therapeutics Company Profile
Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is (GR-MD-02) belapectin galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.
