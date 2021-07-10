Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Grows Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 2.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADI. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Analog Devices from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.95.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $166.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $161.90. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.47 and a 52-week high of $172.45.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 25.16%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 56.21%.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.20, for a total transaction of $1,642,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,428 shares in the company, valued at $4,832,077.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total value of $1,023,717.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,925 shares in the company, valued at $2,008,527.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,828 shares of company stock valued at $3,780,683 in the last quarter. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

