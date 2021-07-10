Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $2.62 Million Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EW. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 106.5% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 446 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on EW shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI raised Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.60.

Shares of EW stock opened at $107.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.84. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.87 and a fifty-two week high of $109.01.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 27.63% and a net margin of 19.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 35,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.28, for a total transaction of $3,280,554.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,015 shares in the company, valued at $8,952,544.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.84, for a total value of $672,127.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 371,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,899,259.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 158,812 shares of company stock valued at $15,097,664. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

