Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Lowers Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FISV. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 100.0% in the first quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

FISV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.95.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $2,707,100,000.00. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total transaction of $2,498,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 234,756 shares in the company, valued at $29,330,414.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 23,025,000 shares of company stock worth $2,710,138,000 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ FISV opened at $108.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $111.98. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.15 and a 52 week high of $127.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.64 billion, a PE ratio of 85.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.89.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.