Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 1,000 Shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its holdings in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.06% of Cardlytics worth $2,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Skye Global Management LP bought a new stake in Cardlytics in the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Cardlytics during the 1st quarter worth $559,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Cardlytics by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,567,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP increased its position in Cardlytics by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 64,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,129,000 after buying an additional 4,777 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Cardlytics during the 1st quarter worth $812,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardlytics alerts:

NASDAQ:CDLX opened at $123.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.87 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 7.63, a current ratio of 7.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Cardlytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.89 and a twelve month high of $161.47.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.22. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 20.85% and a negative net margin of 34.32%. The business had revenue of $53.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Cardlytics’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Cardlytics in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Cardlytics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cardlytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on Cardlytics from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cardlytics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.17.

In other news, Director S Aimee Lapic sold 3,176 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.32, for a total transaction of $404,368.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,129.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 250 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $29,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,597 shares in the company, valued at $1,975,043. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,732 shares of company stock worth $6,045,751 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels that include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.